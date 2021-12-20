A total of 39 new constables have joined the police force following six months of training.

The physical and academic training course, was, for the first time, accredited at level 4 of the Malta Qualifications Framework.

In a statement, the police said the new constables had been trained in 63 subjects, including human rights, ethics, diversity, legislation, domestic violence, abuse of minors, mental health, use of taser and weapons and first aid.

During a ceremony at Fort St Elmo, Home Affairs Minister told the new recruits their enrollment within the force would contribute to heightened security within the community.

Commissioner Angelo Gafa meanwhile noted they would be stationed across 29 localities in Malta and Gozo.

"You are joining at a time when the force is strengthening its principles of good governance, with the latest measure being the introduction of a policy overseeing drug and substance consumption."