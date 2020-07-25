The police force received 44 new recruits on Friday in a ceremony at Fort St Elmo in Valletta.

The new constables - 33 men and 11 women - trained physically and academically for nine weeks before joining the force.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said police officers should be part of the community, not just to protect the vulnerable, but to be conscious of society’s needs.

“As police officers you represent Malta everyday. You can be a symbol of Malta as a country which observes public order, believes in discipline and works to prevent crime,” he said.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà appealed to the relatives of the new constables to support them in their work. He told the recruits that the uniform gave them an identity, it was their oath to serve the people and the country correctly, without fear or favour.

They were joining the force at a time when it was adopting a new code of ethics. He appealed to them to bring bad apples to the attention of their superiors through systems that were to be introduced to make the reporting of such matters easier.

The ceremony included a presentation of prizes to the best two recruits academically - Sarah Galea and Yanika Ciappara, and the best two recruits in practical subjects - Jan Debono and Gabriel Portelli.

Galea, 24, was also named best recruit and was presented with the Mark Farrugia Shield.