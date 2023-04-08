The police force has added two boats and five vans to its fleet of vehicles, to help it better surveil the country’s borders.

The boats, which are rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) and vans cost around €1.3 million in total and were co-financed by the European Union.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà and Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett were all present for an inauguration ceremony.

The new rhibs. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Camilleri said a total of €2.6 million has been spent on upgrading police vehicles, uniforms and tools in the past year alone, and described that sort of investment as “unprecedented”.

Bonett explained that the rhibs and vans were part-financed through a specific €2.6 million EU fund focused on improving the police force’s border surveillance.

Gafà said the new boats and vans would make it easier for the police to do their jobs and keep borders safe.

Video: Home Affairs Ministry