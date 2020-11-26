The Police Force has a new code of ethics, updating one which was launched in 2002, and which builds on an anti-fraud and corruption policy which includes a new digital register where police officers must list any gifts or gratuities received, whether they accepted them or not.

The force also has a new Integrity Officer who will be overseeing the implementation of the new code of ethics and investigate any breaches which can also be filed anonymously by other officers.

Launching the new code, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said the updated code of ethics was required because uniformed officers face plenty of temptations and must know how to deal with the different circumstances. He said the force was organising a series of information meetings for officers to know where to draw the line.

According to the new code, officers who graduated as lawyers by following the law course while working as officers, will not be able to work as lawyers and represent clients in court. Moreover, there are several jobs that officers can take on as part-timers after applying and being granted permission.

Gafà said the police had launched the anti-fraud and corruption policy and since June has also had an internal audit department which was updating the force’s internal processes.

He said he was confident that the new code of ethics will improve the force’s delivery of service with a new benchmark on quality and consistency so as to help build public confidence through greater transparency and accountability. He added that the document will be a living one and will be updated at least once every five years.

“Its observance shall be the hallmark of every sworn officer and a reflection of our officers’ commitment to the force’s objectives in ensuring first-class service to the people of Malta,” Gafà said.

Gafà said the new code was an opportunity for the force to improve levels of confidence and trust in the police. It binds every officer by setting out standards of behaviour and guides the principles of policing while emphasising the adequate treatment of various stakeholders including victims of crime, witnesses, offenders, defence lawyers, the judiciary, and the media.

The code of ethics is built on the force’s values which include accountability, fairness, honesty, integrity, leadership, objectivity, openness, respect and selflessness.

He said he was proud that the force had implemented all the recommendations made by the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption watchdog – Greco.

Greco had noted in a 2019 assessment of Malta that the appointment of high-ranking police officers was often based on a “mere interview” rather than any examination process. This left broad room for discretionary decisions, Greco had said in its last report.

The anti-corruption body had recommended that objective, fair and transparent criteria, based on merit and adequate open competitions, be clearly provided for during the recruitment and promotion processes, including at the lower and higher ranks.

Gafà said changes had been made and the appointment and progression of officers is now entrusted to a specific board. He said a career progression path had also been established whereby officers spend the first three years at district level with a mentor overseeing their work and then move to one of the force’s specialised units.