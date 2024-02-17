Heritage Malta will be helping the Malta Police Force to develop and run its museum in Floriana, after the two organisations signed a pledge to collaborate over the next five years.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at Fort St Elmo by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà and Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit.

A key aim of the MOU is to provide the police with expert assistance in renovating the police museum at police HQ in Floriana.

Heritage Malta experts will help the police renovate the museum and provide guidance on how to best present exhibits and run the facility.

The police and Heritage Malta will also be organising joint public activities to help the police educate the public about its long history, as well as about the importance of cultural heritage.

The deal was announced by the police force in a statement on Saturday morning.

Police commissioner Gafà noted that the agreement coincides with the police force’s 120th anniversary and 70th year at its Floriana headquarters.

Heritage Malta CEO Zammit said the MOU further entrenched the very positive relations between the organisation and police force.