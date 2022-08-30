Police officers who surveyed the scene of a domestic dispute found firearms stuffed in the back of a wardrobe and bullets stashed all over the residence, a court heard on Tuesday.

The court heard testimony from a police officer stationed in Balzan who went to the scene of the dispute, which dates back to February when officers responding to a disturbance found 34-year-old Roderick Mamo in an agitated state.

Mamo stands accused of causing his mother to fear violence, improper possession of a firearm and damaging the police station following his arrest.

Mamo pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.

On Tuesday the officer described how walking into the residence, which belonged to the accused’s mother, police found the house in complete disarray, with things thrown about carelessly and damaged furniture strewn across the place.

The officer said she had found a Samsung mobile phone outside the door of the house. Subsequent searches revealed that two firearms had been stuffed in the back of a wardrobe in the accused’s bedroom.

Bullets were also found by police at several locations across the home, including in the bedroom, kitchen and sitting room. Some 20 taxidermied birds were also found in the residence.

The magistrate ordered the appointment of two court experts to determine the damage done to the electronics and furniture.

The case continues on September 14.