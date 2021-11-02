The police have found nothing incriminating in a dossier seized from a prison inmate which contains information about high-profile politicians, journalists, TV personalities, members of the judiciary and other prisoners.

A police spokesperson said the document had been investigated but “no tangible evidence” was found that could be used to incriminate the suspect in court.

Guards found the document last month in the prison cell of Keith Desmond Falzon, who is in preventive custody on drugs and paedophilia charges.

The police believe he collected the data from television, which he watched for long hours every day in his cell.

Sources close to the prison said the TV set was taken away from Falzon and he was transferred to another division for his safety.

It is understood that he started compiling the information before he was imprisoned.

The television helped him embellish his information about people, including their children. However, it is not clear why he was collecting the information.

Sources said the guards informed prison director Alex Dalli about the handwritten dossier and he immediately referred the matter to the police.

The 44-year-old inmate, from Birżebbuġa, has been charged over drugs and child pornography found in a garage to which he allegedly had the key.

The police had been on his tracks since 2017, when he was observed collecting a parcel from the Birżebbuġa post office. He was arrested in Paola that August.

In the back of his car, the police found several kilos of cannabis, boxes of amphetamines, LSD, cocaine, magic mushrooms, Viagra, Valium and €82,000 in cash.

Falzon stands charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, participating in sexual activities with children, defilement, obtaining indecent images of underage persons and breaching bail conditions.

He had already been cleared of two cases of paedophilia.