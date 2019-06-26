Police officers will soon be making their patrols in shiny vehicles after the force received 21 new cars as well as six 'segways'.

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament on Thursday morning, where the new cars were lined up, police chief Laurence Cutajar said the purchase of the vehicles was part of efforts by the force to modernise its entire fleet.

The cars will be used by the various districts all over the island, Mr Cutajar explained, a move that marked a shift in past practices where new vehicles would only be assigned to the specialised divisions.

Vehicles only used to be passed on to the districts after having been used for a number of years by these divisions, he said.

This meant district police often had to make use of cars that broke down regularly, making it more difficult for them to carry out their duties properly.

"Districts are being given the importance that they deserve," Mr Cutajar insisted.

Apart from the new cars, the force has also purchased six new 'segways' - two-wheeled, self-balancing personal vehicles - that will facilitate access to areas that are difficult to reach by car. These included long promenades, pedestrian areas and alleys.

The six new 'segways' will be distributed to Valletta Sliema, St Julian's, Qawra, Rabat and Mdina, Marsascala and Gozo.

In recent years, such vehicles were instrumental in slashing pick-pocketing rates, Mr Cutajar said, adding that the 'segways' also made it possible for officers to reach crime scenes quicker.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said that the investment was part of a series of measures being taken to improve the force.

Echoing the comments by the police chief, Dr Farrugia said that providing districts with old cars was a thing of the past.

"Every locality and every police station will have a car that is new and that has only been on the road for a maximum of one year," the minister said.

He then went on to commend the force's garage staff for the modifications they carry out on all the vehicles.