The names of two football supporters have been reported to police over allegations of racial abuse during a women’s under-19 league match on Sunday.

Malta national team player Maya Lucia on Monday described the slurs she suffered while captaining Raiders Għargħur in a game against Mosta FC.

Two supporters, who are parents of rival team players, have been identified and reported to police and the Malta Football Association.

The 16-year-old spoke up about the incident on Facebook, saying “this is the reality of being an athlete in Malta”.

She described hearing spectators shout: “F*** your father, that black man,” and “If your black father is here, tell him I want to speak to him.”

The incident was widely condemned with Prime Minister Robert Abela among those to speak out against the abuse.

Raiders’ coach Philip Ciantar told Times of Malta that with the help of Mosta FC, witnesses have put forward two names of parents allegedly behind the racist comments.

“I have forwarded the names to Malta Football Association, and informed the association that witnesses had approached both teams with the names of the perpetrators.”

He said that the police must now decide whether the parents will be prosecuted.

Maya (back, right) joins fellow teammates at Għargħur Raiders during a ‘no to abuse’ campaign. Source: Vanessa Bonnici

After the outcry, he said both clubs will join together to spread a message against racism ahead of a match between Mosta FC and the Raiders senior team planned for this evening.

“The teams wish to come together before the start of the match as a message of solidarity against racism, and show support to players who face such abuse and to Maya,” he said.

The game will kick off at 8.30pm at Mġarr football ground.

The MFA expressed solidarity with the player and said the abuse at the Marsascala grounds was being investigated.

“The Malta FA is in the process of gathering more information from the clubs involved and other relevant parties while the alleged incident has been reported to the police,” it said.

“The Malta FA unequivocally condemns any form of racist behaviour and reiterates that racism and discrimination have no place in football.”

Raiders Għargħur FC secretary Vanessa Bonnici was present during the game and heard the abuse.

“It is disgusting to hear such comments coming from parents, bullying her because of her skin colour,” Bonnici told Times of Malta.

“Racism is uncalled for in this day and age, especially in football, when there should be a level of sportsmanship.”

Bonnici said that the Mosta Team should be penalised for such behaviour.

“Shouting during a game is one thing but hurling insults is another, and it really discourages our players, some telling us that they can no longer play as they cannot face such abuse.”

The prime minister said: “That a young sportswoman is abused because of her skin colour cannot remain ‘the reality of being an athlete in Malta’. Together we will build a society where everyone is treated with respect and where discrimination fades in the oblivion it deserves.”

Mosta Women’s FC did not confirm whether the chants happened or not.

“From where we were standing on the pitch we heard no chants, neither did the referee,” a spokeswoman for the club said.

“Apparently, there were some racist comments, but not chanting which we did not hear as the parents were not in the pitch but outside.”

Racist abuse has been a persistent problem in local football.

Last year, Rashed Al-Tumi faced abuse by San Ġwann Youth Nursery official Manuel Pisani, when he said black people should be sent to Africa.