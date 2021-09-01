The police have been given 10 days to provide information about data extracted from Keith Schembri’s mobile phone, a court ordered on Wednesday, following claims by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers that such data was “essential” evidence.

The order was issued by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff who is presiding over constitutional proceedings filed by Fenech to have lead investigator superintendent Keith Arnaud kicked off the probe into the 2017 assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Last month, the businessman who stands accused of being an accomplice in the murder filed an application claiming that the police had extracted full data from Schembri’s phone. They did not specify whether the phone was the same device that Schembri had claimed to have “lost” before being arrested.

The Police Commissioner ha described that claim as an attempted “fishing expedition” aimed at prolonging proceedings.

The commissioner had also noted that magisterial inquiries were ongoing and besides, it was for Fenech to prove his allegations about the full data extraction which he claimed was essential to this constitutional dispute.

Schembri’s phone has often featured in testimonies with witnesses claiming that it was lost and could not be traced by police, observed Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff.

'Still more data to be analysed'

However, the reference by the Police Commissioner to data analysed “so far,” implied that there was still more mobile data to be analysed, said the court.

Whether data in police possession was ‘partial’ or ‘whole,’ it ought to have been brought to the attention of the court by the Police Commissioner himself.

For this reason, the police were to declare what data they possessed, how and when they obtained it and what time frame did such data relate to. They were to do so by means of a sworn note filed within 10 days, he said.

Likewise, Fenech’s lawyers were also to specify what “certain and precise” proof they were seeking to obtain and how any such information could prove relevant to the applicant’s case.

Simply claiming that “it seems” that the police had Schembri’s mobile that “might” contain such data was not sufficient, said Judge Mintoff, putting off a decision on this matter pending the filing of notes by both parties.

The constitutional proceedings had been wrapped up in June, following a tense three-hour sitting during which Arnaud was cross-examined about conversations he had had with Fenech for the purpose of securing a presidential pardon.

The case had been put off for judgment in November.