Police have released a photograph of a man they are searching for in connection with a shooting in Msida earlier this month.

Ricardo Ortega Espana is wanted over a shooting in Triq Dijonisju Famuċelli, Msida on October 2.

Officers called to the site saw blood in the common areas of the apartment block and a bullet was found outside.

They also found drugs.

The shooting followed an argument between a group of people and left a 31-year-old Libyan with slight head injuries. A 39-year-old Cuban has already been arrested.

Any information about Espana’s whereabouts should be passed on to the police, even anonymously, on social media or on tel 2122 4001/119.

Callers can quote case number 6/2021.