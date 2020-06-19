Two men and a boy are being investigated by the police in connection with theft.

They are believed to have broken into a shop in Old Theatre Street, Valletta escaping with cash from the register.

On Thursday at 6am, the owner went to the Valletta station to report that his establishment had been broken into and the shutter had been pulled out of place.

Following intensive investigations, the police identified the three people, aged between 13 and 22, all residents of Valletta.

They are expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are continuing.