The police administration is “persecuting” an officer by stalling his career progression, the Ombudsman has ruled.

Following an investigation into a complaint by police inspector Elton Taliana, the Ombudsman recommended that the Commissioner of Police reverse his decision not to grant the inspector a third ‘pip’.

The third ‘pip’ signifies the rank of senior inspector and puts the officer in line to become a superintendent.

The Ombudsman said there was neither legal nor administrative justification for the failure to grant Inspector Taliana his third ‘pip’.

He called for the promotion to be granted and for the call for applications for superintendent to be extended to allow Mr Taliana to apply. The call closed on Friday.

In the wake of the Ombudsman’s decision, Mr Taliana has asked the courts to issue an injunction against the Commissioner so that the application process will remain open.

The case goes back to 2015 when then police commissioner, Michael Cassar, informed Mr Taliana that, in view of a pending court case and Public Service Commission procedures against him, his career progress in the corps had been halted. That decision was confirmed by the current commissioner, Lawrence Cutajar, a year later.

Mr Cutajar had sat on a disciplinary board in 2013 which exonerated Mr Taliana from the accusations against him.

Those accusations revolved around the arraignment of the wrong person in court over a burglary in Birkirkara in 2013.

Mr Taliana had netted the actual culprit and arraigned him in court. But he was accused by then police commissioner Peter Paul Zammit of ridiculing the force by his failure to communicate with the other CID inspectors who had arraigned the wrong person.

Mr Zammit asked the Police Board, an independent entity, to investigate Mr Taliana and ordered a separate internal inquiry.

While the inquiry exonerated Mr Taliana, the board found against him, prompting the commissioner to start procedures to sack him from the corps.

Mr Taliana countered with legal action and a court struck down the conclusions of the police board, saying they were illegal. All procedures against Mr Taliana were then put on hold.

The government filed an appeal against the court decision, and the appeal has been used by the police administration to stall Mr Taliana’s promotion.

The Ombudsman, in his ruling last week, said this move, on the basis of a pending court case which Mr Taliana had already won in the first instance, did not make sense.

“This is a type of persecution which is not in place and is having negative effects on Mr Taliana and his career,” the Ombudsman ruled.

He could not understand, he added, “the desire for Mr Taliana to be condemned before being found guilty”. The Ombudsman also pointed to the contradiction between halting Mr Taliana’s progression and, in 2018, awarding him with a medal for long and efficient service based on his good conduct.

Before Labour came to power in 2013, Mr Taliana had been detailed as security officer with the former Nationalist Deputy Prime Minster Tonio Borg.