A police inspector who failed to properly investigate a case in which a woman was brutally raped for almost an hour and who has still not told her story 15 months later, is facing disciplinary action, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said on Monday.

Asked whether he would order an internal investigation, Gafà said this probe had already been done and it found that action should be taken against the officer.

The issue came to the fore on Sunday when Times of Malta published an interview with the woman who is still waiting to tell the police her full version of what happened when she was raped as her two daughters listened to her screams.

Opening up for the first time, Maria* said the investigating officer only spoke to her very briefly after the assault, telling her the case will go to court, unless she forgave the aggressor.

Despite the presence of witnesses, and photos of the injuries, corroborated by a hospital report, she said she could not understand why she has not been asked by the investigating officer for her version of events.

The woman was raped at work in June 2020.

The aggressor was pulled off her by two police officers who answered her call for help. Covered in bruises, with dislodged teeth and ripped hair, she was left incontinent for months.

The suspect was charged in June, a year later, but that is little reprieve for the woman, who has been left traumatised.

“Why wasn’t the inspector interested in hearing from me about the attack? Had he at least come to the site, he would have seen the shape of my back imprinted in the uneven ground where I was raped,” she told Times of Malta.

Asked about the matter, the police chief said he could not comment about the case since there are pending proceedings against the aggressor as well as the police officer who had allegedly committed wrongdoing in this case.

Asked why the rape case had not been investigated by the police voice squad, as usually happens in such cases, Gafà said the case has now been passed on to this squad which deals with such cases.