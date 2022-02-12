Police have opened an investigation after receiving a report that an elderly man in Swieqi was seriously injured after falling down the stairs at his home.

The man, who is 87 and lives on Triq il-Qasam, is battling for his life at Mater Dei Hospital following the Friday evening incident.

Police said they were informed about the case by health authorities at 8.30pm. They did not say whether foul play is suspected.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry into the case.