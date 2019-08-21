Police have launched an investigation following the death of a woman at St Vincent de Paul, authorities said on Saturday.

The resident was hurt earlier this week as she was being raised into bed at the Luqa home for the elderly using a lifter. She was taken to hospital for treatment but passed away on Saturday.

In a brief statement, the parliamentary secretariat for active ageing said that police were investigating the case and a magisterial inquiry had also been appointed.

Care home management are holding their own internal investigation into the incident.