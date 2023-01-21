Police are investigating allegations that explicit videos of a Maltese woman were shared on a Discord server without her knowledge or consent.

The Malta Puppies (N.S.F.W) Discord server – the social media platform’s equivalent of a chat group – was shut down last week after a woman posted to it, demanding that explicit content featuring her be taken offline.

She wrote: “Whoever doesn’t delete these will go to court. Tomorrow, I will go to the police station.”

While her request was originally met with derision, its admins shut down the group after the woman’s third request to do so.

On Saturday, the police confirmed that they have received a report concerning misuse of Discord and were looking into it.

Investigations are “ongoing”, a police spokesperson said.

Under Maltese law, anyone who films or shares sexually explicit content of a person without their consent is liable to up to five years in jail, a fine of up to €8,000, or both.

Discord is a social media platform that originally grew through gaming communities but has since gained more mainstream popularity. Users must join servers, or chat groups, that generally focus on specific themes.

The Malta Puppies (N.S.F.W) server focused on sharing “NSFW [Not Safe For Work] vids and photos of girls in Malta”.

Some of the videos shared on the server were taken from paywalled Only Fans accounts of Maltese creators. They told Times of Malta those videos had been ripped and uploaded to the server without their knowledge.

Other videos appeared to not have been intended to be shared at all.