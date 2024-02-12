The police are looking into a possible act of vandalism in which oil was spilt on the frontdoor step of several private residences in Marsa.

According to the police, the oil was spilt at the entrance of at least seven properties on Trejqa tal-Ġiżwiti.

The police statement follows footage posted on Facebook on Saturday showing the spilt oil.

A video made the rounds on social media showing oil spilt on home entrances in Marsa. Video: Pat Abela

Marsa’s mayor Josef Azzopardi asked residents who suffered damages to their property to file a police report.