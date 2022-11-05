Police have launched an investigation after a construction site in Bidnija was damaged in a suspected explosion.

The incident was reported to the police by the site’s owners at around 5.45pm on Friday, after they noticed various structural damages to it.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the damages were caused by a blast of some sort, and the Armed Forces of Malta’s Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit was called to the site.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry into the incident and has appointed a number of experts to assist her.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the police said.