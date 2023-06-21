The police have confirmed they are investigating reports of a WhatsApp user selling suspected counterfeit Transport Malta tags for €500.

“Kindly note that the police are investigating the mentioned WhatsApp chat,” a police spokesperson said yesterday.

A screenshot of a conversation with the apparent seller first started circulating on social media on Monday before being picked up by former PN leader Adrian Delia the following day.

The image shows Passenger Transport Vehicle (PTV) and Light Passenger Vehicle (LPTV) tags being offered for €500.

Part of a screenshot showing the WhatsApp chat offering tags for €500.

“We offer tag service without stress for Maltese drivers in taxi and bus for Malta public transport,” the seller wrote.

“It will cost you €500 for the complete process of your driving license tag without any test or practicals (sic),” they said.

Attempts by Times of Malta to call the phone number shown in the screenshot were unsuccessful.

According to the Transport Malta website, to successfully qualify for an LPTV licence an applicant should have attended a specific course, be fluent in Maltese or English and submit a criminal record sheet and medical certificate. The total cost of the tag is €22, while a PTV licence costs just €10 but requires the applicant to be in possession of a Certificate of Professional Competence.

The news comes just days after a video was widely shared on social media showing a cab driver allowing two passengers to climb into his car boot.

In the video, the driver of the car filming the incident can be heard repeatedly telling the other driver: “Remove them from there... I’m going to report you.”

In a statement on Saturday, Transport Malta called the incident “appalling and unacceptable”.

Immediate action had been taken against the driver involved and the case had been handed over to the police who will issue charges in the coming days, the agency said.