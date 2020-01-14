Police are currently investigating whether four vehicles on fire at the Bulebel Industrial Estate in Żejtun on Monday night, was arson or the result of a vehicle fault.

A police spokesman said district police responded to a fire involving a Citreon, a Renault and two Ford cars at the industrial estate's parking lot, at 11.50pm last night.

He said officers responding to the scene called for firefighters from the Civil Protection Department to put out the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

When asked if the incident was a possible arson attack, the police spokesman said investigations were underway to determine if this was the case or if the fire started as a result of a fault in one of the vehicles.