Police are investigating a cruel case of animal abuse in which a friendly street cat, known as Tommy, was doused in petrol and burnt alive.

The police received a report that a burnt cat carcass was found in Triq Il-Polverista in Cospicua last Monday. Since then, investigations have been on-going to find the perpetrators of the horrendous act.

On hearing that a cat's burnt remains had been found under a van, cat feeder Alice Bugeja Muscat sensed it was Tommy.

The black and white friendly cat was just over a year old, and Bugeja Muscat would feed him regularly as she did other street cats.

The area where Tommy's burnt body was found. Photo: Alice Bugeja Muscat Facebook

“Tommy was so friendly, and loved people's company. Whenever I came out to feed the cats, I would find him waiting for me and he would then approach me. He was always so happy to see me,” she said.

When she did not see Tommy for a few days, she knew something bad must have happened to him.

“And when I heard the news, deep down in my heart, I knew it was Tommy,” she said holding back tears.

“There are many people who love animals, but, unfortunately, there are others who are cruel to them.”

She said that her son had seen Tommy’s burnt carcass and filed a police report. The police confirmed that petrol was thrown on the cat’s body and was burnt alive.

The incident took place last weekend.

“You can just imagine my shock. How can anyone be so cruel?”

When asked if she suspected who could have carried out the brutal deed, she said there were always suspects, but it was hard to point fingers.

“The police and the council are doing their best to find the suspect,” she said.

“These animals are so innocent, it is not their fault that they are born on the street. Why hurt them? Why cause them pain?”

Anyone who may have information on the case should contact the police.