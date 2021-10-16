The police Vice Squad have been called in to investigate a peculiar find at the Corradino Correctional Facility: a prisoner with a dossier containing information about high-profile politicians, journalists, TV personalities, members of the judiciary and other inmates.

It is not clear why the inmate was collating this information which the police believe he got from programmes he watched on a television he had in his cell and which he spent hours watching every day.

Sources close to the prison told Times of Malta that Keith Desmond Falzon, who is in preventive custody over a drugs case, had the television taken away and was transferred to another division for his safety.

Police believe the handwritten dossier found by prison guards started being compiled before Falzon went to jail. The TV in his room helped him embellish his information about people, including their children. It is not known what this information was going to be used for.

Sources said the guards informed CCF director Alex Dalli about the find and he immediately referred the matter to the police.

The 44-year-old inmate, from Birżebbuġa, has criminal proceedings over his alleged involvement in a big drug bust when a concoction of drugs was found in a garage to which he allegedly had the key. In the garage, the police also found a stash of child pornography. He is denying the charges and the case is still pending.

The police had been following his tracks in 2017 when he was observed collecting a parcel from the Birzebbuga post office. He was arrested in Paola.

In the back of his car, police discovered four kilograms of cannabis resin and 1.5 kilograms of cannabis grass. Inside the garage, the police found boxes of amphetamines, LSD cocaine, magic mushrooms as well as viagra and Valium pills. The police also found €82,000 in cash.

Falzon stands charged with a long list of crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering, participating in sexual activities with underage children aged between 7 and 11 years, defiling the minors, obtaining indecent images of underage persons, breaching bail conditions and committing a crime during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

Falzon had other court cases involving paedophilia but he was cleared of the two cases.