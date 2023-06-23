The police are investigating reports of an England fan being threatened by a machete-wielding bouncer at a bar in Paceville over the weekend.

The alleged incident is reported to have taken place at Beggars Inn on Saturday, the night after Malta’s crushing defeat against England in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

But the management of Beggars Inn have denied the machete incident, saying fans were told to leave because they were rude and abusive and they then pelted staff with bottles.

“Kindly note that the Malta Police Force is looking into the alleged incident,” the police have told Times of Malta.

Reports of the mechete incident started circulating on Saturday night before being picked up by the British media the following day.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, chief football writer for The Times Henry Winter described how one England fan was allegedly chased out of a bar by a bouncer carrying a machete after refusing to wear a shirt.

We kicked them out, they got angry and made up a story - the bar's management

“England fan in a bar in Malta asked to put his shirt back on. He refused. Bouncer came over, pulled out a large machete and chased him out into the street,” Winter reported on Twitter.

“Fan was fine but a bit scared. Bar staff and locals barely raised an eyebrow,” he wrote.

By yesterday morning, the tweet had racked up nearly two million views, been retweeted over 270 times and had received over 4,500 likes.

When contacted, Winters said that the alleged incident had been “witnessed by supporters and others,” and had been discussed by England fans on social media.

One fan wrote on Twitter on Saturday night: “I’d strongly advice (sic) any English to avoid Beggars Inn tonight, bouncer has lost it completely and chased people out with a machete.”

The fan in question did not respond to questions from Times of Malta.

Bar’s response

The bar’s management said the incident had been “blown out of proportion” and the bar’s staff had suffered abuse at the hands of fans.

“There were a lot of English people in here... jumping on the bar, throwing things all over the place, T-shirts off, being very rude to customers and staff and it got too much so we told them to leave,” said a spokesman for Beggars Inn yesterday.

Once outside, fans started pelting staff with bottles, forcing them to take refuge behind chairs, he said. When asked about the machete, the spokesman refuted the claim.

“Where they got that from, I’ve got no idea to be honest... no that didn’t happen,” he said, adding that the absence of a police report showed the incident was untrue.

RELATED STORIES England fans take over Malta's pubs and sales of beer surge

Malta v England match marred by ticket touts and scammers

The machete reports were invented to discredit the bar, the management said.

“We kicked them out, they got angry and made up a story.

“They said, ‘we’re going to ruin the bar, we’re going to smash the place up,’ so we just closed the doors after that until they’d left.”

Other patrons got scared, the spokesperson continued, adding the bar stayed closed from Sunday to Tuesday to “let things blow over”.

The deputy president of the Chamber of SMEs responsible for tourism, Philip Fenech, said reports of such incidents were of great concern, especially considering the high-profile nature of the event.

But he said he had been “surprised” by the tweet.

“I was in Paceville from the afternoon until the early hours of the morning every night following the arrival of supporters,” said Fenech.

“Nobody saw or reported anything.”

At the time of going to print, no photos or video recordings of either the alleged incident described on Twitter or the fans’ behaviour have surfaced online.

The Sun newspaper article included photographs of the bar’s exterior showing signs advertising 400 vodka shots for €129.90 and pints of vodka for €5 each.

Cheap booze

Saturday’s alleged incident came just two days after The Sun newspaper in the UK reported that the same establishment had attracted criticism online for its low-priced alcoholic drinks.

The article included photographs of the bar’s exterior showing signs advertising 400 vodka shots for €129.90 and pints of vodka for €5 each.

According to the bar’s management, however, the adverts are merely “jokes” intended to raise the profile of the bar on social media.

“It’s not what we do... we might sell 100 shots, but only to big groups of people – it’s not as excessive as you think,” the bar’s spokesman said.

One hundred shots would be charged at €34.90 but wouldn’t contain only vodka, he added.

“It’s a quarter of a shot mixed with juice... I need to make money as well,” he explained, adding the pints of vodka were also mixed.

“It’s all about the gimmick, it’s not about anything more than that.”