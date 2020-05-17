The police gave 109 tickets on Sunday as police inspections by the traffic, rapid Intervention and special intervention units continued.

They said in a statement they issued 26 speeding tickets were issued to vehicles in Triq Bormla, Żejtun, a 50 kilometre per hour zone.

A BMW driver was ticketed for doing 101 kilometres, a Mazda driver for doing 98 kilometres and a Toyota driver for doing 94 kilometres an hour.

Another 21 tickets were issued in Kennedy Drive in the limits of Naxxar, a 70 kilometres per hour zone. Here, a BMW driver was caught doing 128 kilometres, and two Yamaha bikers 120 and 110 kilometres respectively.

Other controls were carried out in Triq Louis Wettinger, Mellieħa, a 60 kilometre per hour zone, where the police issued 32 tickets including to a Kawasaki rider doing 110 kilometres, a Kia driver doing 98 kilometres and a Mercedes driver doing 95 kilometres.

Another 30 tickets were issued for other irregularities, including cars without a registration number or with tinted glass and driving without a licence.

The police said that while such controls were under way, officers from the Special Intervention Unit stopped a Mercedes in Triq Dragonara and found its driver in possession of cannabis. The police are investigating.