The police on Tuesday appealed to the public to "ignore and delete immediately" scam emails being sent on their behalf.

The emails are linked to court cases or investigations. In one, recipients are being told that they are being investigated in connection with child pornography and other sexual crimes.

In the emails, similar to those in the photos attached, the public are requested to contact the police on a fake email address such as policija1a@gmail.com .

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

