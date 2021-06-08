Some 50 police officers were involved in operations in Sliema over the weekend to prevent large public gatherings in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

Sliema Council in a Facebook post thanked the police and Superintendent Sandro Camilleri for their work.

In another post, Supt Camilleri thanked the council for its assistance, saying various branches of the police force had been involved in controlling a major influx of people.

He said a 'substantial number of fines were issued according to law.

The operation came after several people uploaded photos showing crowds gathered in defiance of the regulations.