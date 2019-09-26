The police would not say whether they are investigating cash-for-passports agents Chetcuti Cauchi Advisors Ltd, as the law firm claims its words were ‘incorrectly translated’ in a French TV exposé.

Four days ago, the programme featured an agent of the firm boasting of his ministerial friendships and claiming that rejected citizenship applicants could get a second chance if ministers “turn a blind eye”.

It was broadcast on Sunday and, on Monday, the law firm had its licence to sell passports to foreign investors suspended.

Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli said there was nothing stopping the police from investigating if the law firm was trading in influence, a criminal offence, which it denies.

Bags with shredded paper outside the offices of the Chetcuti-Cauchi law firm.

When asked whether an investigation was launched, a spokesman for the Police Commissioner said the force “cannot disclose any information about investigations that are being undertaken in order not to prejudice such investigation”.

Undated pictures shared on social media on Wednesday showed bags of shredded documents outside the offices of the Chetcuti Cauchi law firm. Asked to explain the contents of the rubbish bags, a spokesman for the firm said there was nothing to add.

Instead, he reiterated the firm’s complete refusal of the allegations and insisted that the programme, Enquete Exclusive (Exclusive Inquiry) had incorrectly translated their agent’s words.

“The footage aired on the French TV station amounted to a gross misinterpretation, misrepresentation and incorrect translation of our representative’s words,” he insisted.

“The firm categorically refutes the allegations in its entirety and we look forward to the successful completion of the MIIPA’s (Malta Individual Investor Programme Agency) review.”

Times of Malta is informed that the legal office was on Wednesday in business-as-usual mode and no police officers were seen at the building. Asked to state whether they were contacted by the police following Sunday’s French TV programme, the spokesman did not reply.

During the TV programme, an agent described the parliamentary secretary as “a childhood friend of my wife” and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as his schoolmate.

They have both denied any connections with the law firm.

The Opposition on Thursday called for a Public Accounts Committee debate on the matter.

What criminal code states

Any person who promises, gives or offers, directly or indirectly, any undue advantage to any other person who asserts or confirms that he or she is able to exert an improper influence over the decision-making of any person referred to in the preceding articles of this sub-title and of any other person, in order to induce such other person to exercise such influence, whether such undue advantage is for such other person or anyone else, shall on conviction be liable to the punishment of imprisonment for a term from three years to six years.