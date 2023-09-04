Police are currently searching for a man who held up a Pieta shop on Monday morning, the Malta Police Force said in a statement.

The incident occurred at around 10.15 am in Triq San Luqa, the street leading up to the main gate of St Luke’s Hospital, in Pieta.

Initial investigations have revealed that a hooded man walked into the shop and demanded money from the 21-year-old cashier, who is from Floriana.

The thief ran away after making off with cash and other items.

No one was injured in the incident.

Duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit was informed of the case and opened an inquiry. A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.