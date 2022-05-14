Two men were arrested for drug abuse by police patrols in Paceville last night.

The first was made in a car park where a man was seen to be acting suspiciously.

A search on his person revealed three sachets of suspected cocaine. During the arrest, the man acted aggressively and tried to push the officers, the police said. He also tried to destroy the drug.

In the second case, a man was seen taking cocaine on an open-air restaurant table.

As soon as he noticed the police the man tried to get rid of the drug but was arrested.

A search revealed that he was in possession of cocaine, heroin, cannabis and ecstasy pills.

The police also booked a man for traffic offences after a patrol saw him dashing out of a car. The car's licence and insurance policy were found not to be valid.

