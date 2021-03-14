The Police Officers' Union has told its members not to wear a hat or tie and not to shave, if they want, as from Tuesday unless they start being granted quarantine leave should they test positive for COVID-19.

The union, a GWU affiliate, in a statement, said that there had been no progress in talks for officers to be granted quarantine leave, as is the case for most of the civil service.

Instead, the days on quarantine are deducted from their sick leave.

The union urged its members not to be intimidated and warned that further directives may be ordered.