A police constable was seriously injured in Ħal Far on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle.

Police said the incident took place at around 1.40pm while the constable was on duty carrying out inspections in the Industrial Estate.

The officer, aged 33, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 30-year old woman, also a motorcyclist, was hospitalised after suffering injuries in a collision in Imtarfa.

Police said the Santa Venera resident was one of three drivers involved in the collision in Triq il-Maltin Internati u Eżiljati.