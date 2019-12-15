The Malta police force was in mourning on Sunday for constable Ryan Tonna, a 36-year-old athlete who choked while having a meal after taking part in a marathon in Pisa, Italy.

In a post on Sunday morning PC Tonna thanked all those who had helped him prepare for the marathon.

Tonna served in the Drug Squad and was praised by colleagues as ‘an examplary officer’.

"His change in lifestyle to an athletic one inspired many who do not believe in themselves as being capable of such a change. Although we still cannot believe such a loss, we know your inspiration will continue,” the Simon Schembri Foundation tweeted.

The foundation was set up by traffic policeman Simon Schembri after he was run-over by a motorist he had stopped last year.

Constable Tonna too used to work as a traffic policeman.

PC Tonna is survived by a young son.