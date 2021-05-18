A police officer was injured in a road accident on Tower Road in Sliema on Tuesday afternoon.

Pedestrians gather around the injured officer, moments after the crash.

Photos sent to Times of Malta showed a car was also involved in the accident, although it remains unclear whether the driver was also hurt.

A police spokesperson confirmed a police officer was involved in the incident but could not provide any further information.

The police officer is believed to have been hurt as he was diverting traffic to ease congestion after a bus broke down on the busy Sliema road.

No details about his medical condition were available at the time of writing.

Police officers close the road to traffic as emergency responders arrive on the scene. Photo: Alexandre Ouaknine