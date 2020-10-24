Quick action by a police constable saved a two-year old girl from choking
The community officer, Andrew Caruana, was on patrol in Triq San Publiju, Rabat, on Monday afternoon when he heard a commotion inside a nearby home, prompting him to knock on the door, the police force said.
Finding the toddler struggling to breathe, he began administering first aid, eventually dislodging a small piece of meat from her throat.
The girl quickly recovered but was taken to a doctor for observation.
"The doctor said she only had a few more seconds of life," the girl's mother said. "I don't know how to thank him [Caruana]. The Lord sent him."
Caruana said: "It could have been any police officer. I was just at the right place at the right time. This was possible because of the increased number of community patrols, which allows us to better tackle incidents like this."
