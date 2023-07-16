Two policemen who risked their own life to rescue a person who was about to commit suicide were among 20 officers who received awards and commendations by the police force. Nominations were made by colleagues.

The awards and certificates were presented at police headquarters by Home Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

PC 282 Adrian Mackay and PC 1556 Michael Farrugia, based at the Rapid Intervention Unit, were given the Commissioner's Commendation for courage shown when they put their own lives in imminent danger to rescue a person who was going through a difficult moment of mental health, the police said.

Other awards were presented as follows:

Officer of the Year: PC2378 Kristy Xiberras (CID) For hard work, altruism.

Civilian Officer of the Year: Graziella Formosa (Project Management Office) for commitment and consistency beyond the call of duty.

Leadership: Superintendent Fabian Fleri (CID).

Innovation and Creativity: PS 1304 Christopher Seychell (District 2).

Lifetime Achievement Award: Inspector Joseph Mercieca (CID).

Sport and fitness promotion: PS794 Gilbert Lia (Control Room).

Team of the Year: Special Intervention Unit (SIU).