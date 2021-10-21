Serving and former members of the police force were handed long and efficient service medals by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Commissioner Angelo Gafà on Thursday.

Seventy-one officers received a medal for 18 years of efficient service, 109 got the first clasp for 25 years of efficient service and 10 got the second clasp for serving more than 30 years.

The minister thanked all the officers and urged them to embrace the transformation strategy the corps has adopted to become more modern and efficient.

Police Commissioner Gafà said the transformation strategy is already helping to earn the police more respect from the people, according to surveys. He urged all those present to observe the values of the police force and its code of ethics.