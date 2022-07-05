Police sergeant Jessica Degiorgio from the Cospicua district was on Tuesday named Malta Police Force Employee of the Year.

She was honoured for her commitment, motivation, positive attitude and dedication, inspiring her colleagues.

“This recognition fills me with more motivation to continue to work but without the assistance of my colleagues, it would not have been possible, she said accepting the award.

Another 20 members of the force were given certificates of commendation and merit as recognition for their work in 2021.

They included an officer who saved the life of a person who was choking on food, policemen who saved people who were going to commit suicide and others who saved people from drowning.

Other officers were rewarded for being instrumental in complex investigations and others for assisting a mother taking her son to a hospital appointment.

A group of 51 community officers were given a recognition certificate after they were recognised as (Team) Worker of the Year on a national basis.

Both Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà congratulated the officers.