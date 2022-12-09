As part of the initiatives intended for the police to be closer to the community, the Malta Police Force has organised monthly Community Engagement events in different localities around Malta and Gozo. On December 3, an activity was held at Pjazza Indipendenza in Victoria.

Police vehicles and a display of firearms by the Special Intervention Unit were on diplay. Forensic Science Laboratory personnel gave a demonstation related to the lifting of fingerprints.

Gozo Community Police officers distributed tokens to the children present, who also had the opprtunity to ride police horses and take pictures with the dogs from the K9 unit.