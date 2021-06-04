Police on beach patrol have not been granted permission to wear the official police baseball cap and black slippers instead of the normal police gear leading the Malta Police Association (MPA) to register a trade dispute.

It ordered officers on beach patrol duties on Saturday to wear the baseball cap and black slippers, whether or not they were union members.

The MPA said in a statement that officers carrying out such patrol spent an average of eight hours on the beach and promenade and they were being denied the possibility to do their job in comfortable and safe, police issued gear.

The union said the well-beingnat of its members was its priority.