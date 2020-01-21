A Nationalist Party MP's claims about police breaching whistleblower confidentiality are being investigated, the police force said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

In a brief two-line statement, the police said that investigations into claims "made on social media" about traffic police had started as soon as the allegations surfaced.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi shared an email allegedly sent to himself, Prime Minister Robert Abela and acting police commissioner Carmelo Magri, among others.

In it, the sender claimed breach of confidentiality in a whistleblower case, saying two members of the prime minister's security detail who were being investigated as part of a whistleblower case had been transferred to the police's traffic section and told that they were being moved because of the ongoing investigation.