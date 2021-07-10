The police and other law enforcement officials will be out in force during and after the England-Italy match on Sunday to ensure that COVID-19 rules are respected, the Home Affairs Ministry warned on Saturday.

Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà urged supporters of the two teams to enjoy the game responsibly.

Camilleri pointed out that over the past six months the authorities issued some 20,000 fines for breaches of virus rules.

The police and officials from the Civil Protection Department and LESA, among others, will strengthen their presence in the streets and particularly in hotspots popular among football supporters during the England-Italy match, he said.

The police commissioner thanked officers for their work in the past months, which was over and above their normal duties.