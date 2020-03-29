Drastically increased police presence on the streets and the possible closure of police stations are among the measures in a contingency plan for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parts of the plan are already being rolled out, with the police set to begin instructing the public to file any police reports remotely from Monday. For the time being, police stations will remain open.

According to an internal report circulated among officers in recent days, from Monday, all officers will begin urging the public to phone their local police station rather than go in person with any complaints or reports. This is being done to limit officers’ potential exposure to the virus.

Initially, remote reporting will be used for offences that do not require an immediate police response, the plan says.

Police sources said the plan is to gradually roll out measures as the situation develops to focus police work on managing the coronavirus crisis.

Specialised squads and their investigative teams, the internal report reads, will soon be spread across police stations.

Sources said the police have also drafted two other emergency plans, one for a scenario where up to 20 per cent of the force gets infected with the virus, and another “worst-case scenario” if up to 40 per cent test positive.

“Of course, even if we do get to this worst case scenario – which would only happen in the case of a major spike locally – this would not happen overnight but would be phased in,” a source privy to the plan said.

At present, 104 of the roughly 2,000 police officers are already in quarantine.

A source said the police force will be offering voluntary alternative accommodation to officers who live with anyone identified as high risk – with the objective of keeping as many officers in uniform and on the streets as possible.

Meanwhile, police say the burden on the police control room – which directs nationwide operations – has risen drastically in recent days as police patrols and quarantine checks increase.

To mitigate this, the force will beef up human resources to manage the increased communications traffic, particularly as a result of the introduction of telephone reports on a new generic phone number.

And, with a view to limiting the spread of the virus among officers, the force will be limiting congregation points with the closure of the canteen at the Floriana headquarters. District offices will operate on skeleton staff.