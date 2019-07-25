Malta's police force is preparing to split investigation and prosecution work, as part of a drive to improve the quality of police work.

As things stand, the two roles are usually carried out by the same person, the investigating officer.

Instead, the police force wants to separate the roles, allowing the investigating officer to concentrate on investigations and prosecutions to be carried out by a prosecutions office staffed by professional prosecutors, trained and qualified in the sector.

The police force announced plans for the reform in a statement on Tuesday which highlighted other moves to improve its work.

Malta's police force has come under pressure to up its game following a Moneyval report into Malta's anti-money laundering provisions, which found that the force's financial crimes unit was ill-equipped and under-staffed.

New software

In its statement, the police force said it is also preparing to introduce intelligence software i2, as part of a project that is being financed by the European Union.

This software will bring together data into a centralised spot to facilitate financial investigations and make it easier for the police to coordinate with other Maltese entities.

This project is expected to be concluded within 18 months and incorporates four types of training, to be given to more than 30 officers.

New building

The Financial Crimes Unit will be moving into new offices in Santa Venera by the start of 2020, the police said.



The three-storey building, which includes a parking area, will also be equipped with new, modern equipment and refurnished.

New officers

The unit is also being strengthened in terms of human resources.

Seven new inspectors have joined the team, which now has 12 inspectors in total, and in July a new Superintendent was also recruited. The unit now has one Superintendent focused on money laundering crimes, with another focused on other economic crimes.

The unit has also upped its number of constables and sergeants, from 41 to 58.