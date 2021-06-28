Police are investigating a banner warning Rafael Benitez not to take over as Everton boss after the “threatening” protest sign was left near the former Liverpool manager’s home.
A white sheet with the words ‘We know where you live. Don’t sign’ was hung over a garden wall in the Wirral village of Caldy, where Benitez has retained a house since his spell with Liverpool.
The banner referred to Benitez’s reported impending appointment as Everton manager, a move which has not gone down well with fans who remember his criticism of the Toffees during his time at Anfield.
“We can confirm police are investigating reports of a threatening banner at a location in Caldy today, Monday 28 June,” a statement from Merseyside Police said on Monday.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us