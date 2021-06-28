Police are investigating a banner warning Rafael Benitez not to take over as Everton boss after the “threatening” protest sign was left near the former Liverpool manager’s home.

A white sheet with the words ‘We know where you live. Don’t sign’ was hung over a garden wall in the Wirral village of Caldy, where Benitez has retained a house since his spell with Liverpool.

The banner referred to Benitez’s reported impending appointment as Everton manager, a move which has not gone down well with fans who remember his criticism of the Toffees during his time at Anfield.

“We can confirm police are investigating reports of a threatening banner at a location in Caldy today, Monday 28 June,” a statement from Merseyside Police said on Monday.

