A 39-year-old man is being questioned by the police in connection with an alleged assault in Fgura on Friday.

The incident occurred on Triq Pace u Grasso at around 4pm. Police who reached the scene found a wounded 25-year-old man who had been cut on his arm with a sharp weapon. The aggressor was nowhere to be seen.

A medical team took the injured man, who is from Kalkara, to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified him as being grievously injured.

Police investigations remain ongoing.

