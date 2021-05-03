Police have launched an investigation after an officer required emergency hospital treatment following the protest that led to the postponement of Manchester United’s Premier League clash at home to Liverpool.

Fans invaded Old Trafford and went onto the pitch on Sunday as part of a protest against United’s owners, the US-based Glazer family.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground, chanting “we want Glazers out.”

Large numbers of supporters had also gathered outside the stadium and there were clashes with police as they moved to disperse the crowd, with objects thrown at officers and horses.

