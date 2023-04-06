Police carried out searches at the offices of Serie A clubs Roma, Lazio and Salernitana on Wednesday as part of a probe into their past transfer dealings.

The investigation into Roma concerns transfers made between 2017 and 2021, when the capital club were still listed on the Milan stock exchange.

Roma said on Wednesday that the club and “some current and former directors” — reportedly including former chairman James Pallotta and his successor Dan Friedkin — were subject to the investigation.

“The club is cooperating with the authorities and hopes that full clarity on the matter will come as soon as possible,” Roma said in a statement.

