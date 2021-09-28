Police are questioning a contractor after an injured migrant worker was dumped on the side of a road after falling on a construction site.

In a statement, the police said that a 32-year-old man from Ghana had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment after he was found abandoned on the side of a country lane.

He told those who stopped to help him that his boss had abandoned him there because he didn't have a work permit.

Times of Malta understands that police are questioning Glenn Farrugia of J&G Farrugia contractors, which manages the site on Triq Dun Sciberras, Mellieħa.

It is not clear whether Farrugia himself is alleged to have abandoned the worker on Selmun Road, Mellieħa.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police and ambulance members were called to the scene. Photo: Caroline Galea

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority are also looking into the working practices on the construction site.

Caroline Galea highlighted the incident on Tuesday, after stopping to help the man, thinking he was dehydrated.

Instead, he told her that he had fallen on his back from a height of two storeys while working at a construction site. He said that his boss initially said he was taking him to hospital, but then ordered him to get out on the side of the road.

The construction site where the abandoned injured migrant had been working. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"The man was crying and kept saying I don't want to die, I don't want to go to prison," she said.

President George Vella hoped that whoever was responsible was found and faced justice. He also wished the migrant a speedy recovery.

"Who allegedly abandoned him in such a cruel manner should pay for his actions," he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that if it was true that the man had been abandoned, it was completely unacceptable.

"This attitude will not be tolerated. Under no circumstances. Every resident in our country will receive the protection of our institutions," he said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he was "shocked" by the report.

"Every person has a value that supersedes the price of the work they do. Money generation should not come at the cost of humanity," he said.