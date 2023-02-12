The Malta Police have found a useful way of getting rid of their old uniforms following the change announced by the force last month.

2,500 new raincoats, pullovers and shirts are being donated to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

But getting them there has been a race against time, with police badges needing to be removed before the deadline for collections today.

In a Facebook post the police said that after an appeal for help, several officers and members of their families volunteered to unstitch the badges in less than two days.

The consignment also includes a stock of more than 1,700 pairs of winter gloves and around 300 new pairs of trousers.

Several police officers contributed by donating food, garments, blankets and sanitary items.

Two-large truckloads of items were delivered tomthe Civil Protection Hal Far Fire Station on Sunday morning, Donations will continue to be received at Hal Far until 5pm today.